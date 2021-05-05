Robert Owot
Kilak Corner Technical Institute Principal Under Investigations over Missing Mattresses

5 May 2021
Pader, Uganda

In short
28 mattresses and five mosquito nets reportedly disappeared from the centre, which was last year gazetted as a Covid-19 isolation centre. The two senior staffs under police investigations are the Principal of the Institute, Opio Ewoku Benedict and the Bursar, Paul Butoto.

 

