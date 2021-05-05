Kilak Corner Technical Institute Principal Under Investigations over Missing Mattresses

In short
28 mattresses and five mosquito nets reportedly disappeared from the centre, which was last year gazetted as a Covid-19 isolation centre. The two senior staffs under police investigations are the Principal of the Institute, Opio Ewoku Benedict and the Bursar, Paul Butoto.
Kilak Corner Technical Institute Principal Under Investigations over Missing Mattresses5 May 2021, 18:02 Comments 77 Views Pader, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.