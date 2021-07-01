Killer of Gen Katumba’s Daughter, Driver Shot Dead

In short
Gen Lokech said Master is the suspect who was captured by Closed Circuit Television –CCTV wearing a stripped blued t-shirt before and after showering Gen Katumba’s vehicle. Gen Lokech said Master is the one who pumped several bullets on right side of the vehicle where Nantongo was sitting and it was his same gun that killed the driver Kayondo.
Killer of Gen Katumba’s Daughter, Driver Shot Dead1 Jul 2021, 17:18 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hussein Lubwama alais Master, Walusimbi Kamada
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.