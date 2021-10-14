Namajja Elizabeth
Killer Paid the Hostel Guards to Monitor Medical Student -Pastor Testifies

14 Oct 2021, 11:31 Comments 203 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Updates
The leading Pastor Christ’s Heart Ministries International,Bishop Isaiah Mbuga in a dock

According to Pastor Mbuga, he first met the deceased in February, 2015 when she was brought by a one Margret Nakirobero to his office seeking for counseling about her romantic relationship.

 

