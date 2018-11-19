Kimbanda, Kifamba Leaders in Uncertainty As Boundaries Dispute Drags On

In short
Christopher Kalemba, the Kakuuto County member of parliament, says he was amazed by the vague demarcations of the district boundaries that restricted him from thousands of electorates that voted for him in the 2016 general elections.
Kimbanda, Kifamba Leaders in Uncertainty As Boundaries Dispute Drags On19 Nov 2018, 07:46 Comments 67 Views Kibanda, Uganda Local government Politics Interview
Christopher Kalemba, Kakuuto County MP addressing residents of Kifamba recently..JPG
