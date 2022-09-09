In short
He will be known as King Charles III; a title he chose last evening, after more than 70 years as the heir apparent. He could have chosen from any of his four names - Charles Philip Arthur George.
King Charles III Begins Reign after 70 years as Heir Apparent Top story9 Sep 2022, 08:30 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report
Tagged with: Camilla Parker Prince charles Queen Consort Queen Elizabe
