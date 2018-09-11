In short
In a meeting with his ministers at the Jinja High court on Monday, Mumbere asked the leaders to concentrate on peace building rather than pushing their personal interests.
King Mumbere Opposes Proposed Split of Kasese
The Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere speaking to his ministers at the Jinja high court on Monday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
