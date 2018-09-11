Wambuzi Reacheal
06:53

King Mumbere Opposes Proposed Split of Kasese Top story

11 Sep 2018, 06:52 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
The Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere speaking to his ministers at the Jinja high court on Monday. Wambuzi Reacheal

The Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere speaking to his ministers at the Jinja high court on Monday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In a meeting with his ministers at the Jinja High court on Monday, Mumbere asked the leaders to concentrate on peace building rather than pushing their personal interests.

 

Tagged with: rwenzururu kingdom kasese district splitting the district land leader people land peace secretary general cultural institution council floor unit proposal ground service resolution gobierno meeting interest conflict area occasion associate kingdom call
Mentioned: acting kasese district charles wesley mumbere national resistance movement government mbathulhawo yokasi bwambale bihande wilson mbathulhawo king of rwenzururu kingdom sub county lc bukonzo east geoffrey sibendire bigogo jinja high court clarence bwambale lubiriha rwenzori fred businge police justine lumumba kasule rehema muhindo kasese women league chairperson

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.