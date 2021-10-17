King Mumbere Orders Cancellation of his Coronation Anniversary Celebrations

In short
OBR had looked set to celebrate its first coronation anniversary in 5 years since the arrest of Mumbere when the Kingdom prime minister Joseph Kule Muranga announced last week that the cultural leader had called for coronation activities.
King Mumbere Orders Cancellation of his Coronation Anniversary Celebrations17 Oct 2021, 18:54 Comments 133 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Updates
OBR prime minister says the kingdom will not rejoice to the coronation anniversary as had earlier been announced
In short
Mentioned: Coronation Anniversary
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.