In short
According to Tungwako, King Oyo told the President that the delay by the government to return the properties has affected the kingdom financially. He said that if they are returned, the kingdom can rent them out and get income to sustain its activities and improve its financial base.
King Oyo Meets Museveni Over Return of Kingdom Assets Top story1 Feb 2019, 13:07 Comments 115 Views Politics Updates
President Museveni with King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV at State House Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.