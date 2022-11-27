Cheptoek William
Kiplimo, Rebecca Cheptegei Win UAF Eastern Cross Country Championships

Jacob Kiplimo stops his timing watch after crossing the finishing line. Photo by William Cheptoek

Paul Okello, the organizing secretary for Uganda Athletics Federation, says Uganda is likely to have a very strong representation at the Cross Country championships because the athletes seem to be more prepared, based on their performances at the regional cross country championships.

 

