Kiplimo Wins Gold At World Cross Country Championships

In short
The 2022 Commonwealth double Gold medalist, comfortably secured the 10km race victory in 29:17.02. He was followed by Aragawi Bet from Ethiopia who crossed the finishing line in 29:27.99 while Joshua Cheptegei came third in 29:38.01.
Kiplimo Wins Gold At World Cross Country Championships18 Feb 2023, 11:07 Comments 321 Views Bathurst NSW, Australia Sport Breaking news
Jacob Kiplimo during the Gold Coast Coomonwealth Games in Australia last month. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.