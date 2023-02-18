Kiplimo Wins Gold At World Cross Country Championships

Jacob Kiplimo during the Gold Coast Coomonwealth Games in Australia last month. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The 2022 Commonwealth double Gold medalist, comfortably secured the 10km race victory in 29:17.02. He was followed by Aragawi Bet from Ethiopia who crossed the finishing line in 29:27.99 while Joshua Cheptegei came third in 29:38.01.