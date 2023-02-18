Cheptoek William
11:16

Kiplimo Wins Gold At World Cross Country Championships

18 Feb 2023, 11:07 Comments 321 Views Bathurst NSW, Australia Sport Breaking news
Jacob Kiplimo during the Gold Coast Coomonwealth Games in Australia last month. courtesy photo.

Jacob Kiplimo during the Gold Coast Coomonwealth Games in Australia last month. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The 2022 Commonwealth double Gold medalist, comfortably secured the 10km race victory in 29:17.02. He was followed by Aragawi Bet from Ethiopia who crossed the finishing line in 29:27.99 while Joshua Cheptegei came third in 29:38.01.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.