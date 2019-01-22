Kukunda Judith
UPDF Instructor Pins Kipoi Top story

During cross examination, Kipois lawyer, retired Major Ronald Iduli tasked Captain Majid to present some evidence like pictures, phone printouts, videos and bicycle to substantiate his claims. The matter will now return to Court on February, 18th, 2019 for further hearing.

 

