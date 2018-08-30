Kukunda Judith
Kipoi Petitions Constitutional Court over Trial in Army Court

30 Aug 2018, 19:51 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The lawyer of detained Former Bubulo West Member of Parliament Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging his trial in the General Court Martial.

 

