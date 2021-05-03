Fahad Muganga
Kiprotich Finally Selected For Tokyo Olympics Top story

Stephen Kiprotich. File photo

The development comes after the marathoner’s chances of taking part in the Olympic games had slimmed after finishing fifth at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, Netherlands this month where he was bidding to clock the best time better than Chemonges and Fred Musobo who had already qualified

 

