Kiprotich to Lead Uganda’s Marathon Team for Tokyo Olympics

19 Jul 2021, 16:15 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Steven Kiprotich, Captain Uganda's Olympic team

In short
Uganda has assembled a team of five marathoners who will participate in the 42 kilometres road events. These include Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges and Fred Musobo with only two ladies Juliet Chekwel and Immaculate Chemutai.

 

