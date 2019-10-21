Kira Municipal Leaders Dismayed as Survey Places Kireka Army School in Kampala

In short
Founded in the 1970s, Kireka Army School is located inside the former army barracks which has since turned into a police barracks, partly housing police’s Special Investigations Unit in Kireka. The school, which was under Kira, as part of the greater Mpigi district, has been the epicentre of a broader boundary and resources dispute between the two administrative units for the last three years.
A recent official land survey has placed the contested Kireka Army School under Kampala Capital City Authority territorial jurisdiction
