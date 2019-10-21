Christopher Kisekka
08:01

Kira Municipal Leaders Dismayed as Survey Places Kireka Army School in Kampala

21 Oct 2019, 07:54 Comments 113 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Misc Report
A recent official land survey has placed the contested Kireka Army School under Kampala Capital City Authority territorial jurisdiction

A recent official land survey has placed the contested Kireka Army School under Kampala Capital City Authority territorial jurisdiction

In short
Founded in the 1970s, Kireka Army School is located inside the former army barracks which has since turned into a police barracks, partly housing police’s Special Investigations Unit in Kireka. The school, which was under Kira, as part of the greater Mpigi district, has been the epicentre of a broader boundary and resources dispute between the two administrative units for the last three years.

 

Tagged with: The Kira Municipal Town Clerk Benon Yiga boundary row
Mentioned: Benon Yiga KCCA Kireka Army Primary School Ministry of Lands, Planning and Urban Development The Kira Municipal Town Clerk Benon Yiga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.