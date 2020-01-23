Christopher Kisekka
Kira Municipality Lay Strategizes to Benefit from Martyrs’ Day

23 Jan 2020, 12:48 Comments 69 Views Wakiso, Uganda Religion Local government Report
The catholic Uganda Martyrs shrines located in Kira Municipality attract multitude of people. the local authorities are strategizing on how best they can have a significant direct Benefit from Martyrs’ Day

Authorities note that though the municipality has been hosting the day for years with a lot of indirect benefits due to the influx of people in the area for over almost a month, they have been lacking a proper plan strategized to ensure that the municipality remit some revue to its coffers.

 

