Kira Municipality to Audit Private Security Firms

Ssekasamba says that they have realized that most of the security firms might be using unvetted individuals with a criminal history.
Kira Municipality to Audit Private Security Firms22 Nov 2018, 16:51 Comments 116 Views Kira Town, Uganda Crime Report
The newly appointed Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of Kira Municipality, Joseph Muhoozi Ssekasamba Login to license this image from 1$.
