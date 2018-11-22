Christopher Kisekka
16:51

Kira Municipality to Audit Private Security Firms

22 Nov 2018, 16:51 Comments 116 Views Kira Town, Uganda Crime Report
The newly appointed Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of Kira Municipality, Joseph Muhoozi Ssekasamba

In short
Ssekasamba says that they have realized that most of the security firms might be using unvetted individuals with a criminal history.

 

Tagged with: security guards private security companies unqualified special audit of all private security guards

