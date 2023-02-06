Kiruddu Hospital Starts Research On Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

In short
At the meeting on Monday, the Ambassador of Germany Matthias Schauer handed over a donation of ventilators and other hospital equipment estimated at 163000 Euros which he said came after the head of the Saxon State Chancellery, Olive Schenk's visit to Uganda in June 2022.
Kiruddu Hospital Starts Research On Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance6 Feb 2023, 17:16 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kiruddu misuse of drugs antimicrobial resistance
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.