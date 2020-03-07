Kiruddu Hospital Stuck with Non-Functional Labaratory Equipment

In short
David Olowo, a Lab technologist says they have resorted to use of manual tests especially if they are to conduct a urine sample and yet this approach doesn’t give real and specific results but only gives them ranges to determine if a test is negative or positive and then they refer elsewhere for confirmatory tests.
Kiruddu Hospital Stuck with Non-Functional Labaratory Equipment7 Mar 2020, 12:41 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: non functional medical equip
Mentioned: kiruddu National Referral hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.