Kiruddu Hospital Stuck with Non-Functional Labaratory Equipment

7 Mar 2020, 12:41 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Principal Lab Technologist James Ahimbisibwe. Behind him is one of the non functional equipment

David Olowo, a Lab technologist says they have resorted to use of manual tests especially if they are to conduct a urine sample and yet this approach doesn’t give real and specific results but only gives them ranges to determine if a test is negative or positive and then they refer elsewhere for confirmatory tests.

 

