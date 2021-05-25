EDSON KINENE
Kiruhura District Raises only 32% of Budgeted Revenue, Faces Uncertain Future

25 May 2021, 13:33 Comments 106 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Local government Updates
Kiruhura district raises 65% of its revenue equivalent to 1.5 billion as per planfrom cattle markets, with other sources like dairy markets, axi park, Matooke markets among others bringing in the remainng 35%.

 

