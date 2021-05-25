Kiruhura District Raises only 32% of Budgeted Revenue, Faces Uncertain Future

In short
Kiruhura district raises 65% of its revenue equivalent to 1.5 billion as per planfrom cattle markets, with other sources like dairy markets, axi park, Matooke markets among others bringing in the remainng 35%.
Kiruhura District Raises only 32% of Budgeted Revenue, Faces Uncertain Future25 May 2021, 13:33 Comments 106 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kiruhura District Local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.