In short
Enock Beronda, a farmer says that given the few extension workers in the district, getting someone to diagnose animal diseases is very expensive. He explains that farmers spend a lot of money collecting samples from sick animals for testing.
Kiruhura Farmers Task Government on Animal Laboratory
16 Apr 2022
