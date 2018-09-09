Kukunda Judith
Mufti Eulogizes Afande Kirumira, Demands Equal Treatment for Muslims Top story

9 Sep 2018, 17:41 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Mourners at Old Kampala Mosque Surrounding the Vehicle Carrying Remains of ASP Muhammad Kirumira Kukunda Judith

Leading funeral prayers for the late Kirumira at Gaddaffi National Mosque this afternoon, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje, said he has been following Kirumiras social media posts and is sure he died for speaking the truth.

 

