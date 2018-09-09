Mourners at Old Kampala Mosque Surrounding the Vehicle Carrying Remains of ASP Muhammad Kirumira Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Leading funeral prayers for the late Kirumira at Gaddaffi National Mosque this afternoon, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje, said he has been following Kirumiras social media posts and is sure he died for speaking the truth.