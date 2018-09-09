In short
Leading funeral prayers for the late Kirumira at Gaddaffi National Mosque this afternoon, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje, said he has been following Kirumiras social media posts and is sure he died for speaking the truth.
Mufti Eulogizes Afande Kirumira, Demands Equal Treatment for Muslims
Mourners at Old Kampala Mosque Surrounding the Vehicle Carrying Remains of ASP Muhammad Kirumira Login to license this image from 1$.
