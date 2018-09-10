In short
Steven Walugembe, a brother to the deceased, says that after learning about Kirumiras death at around 10pm on the news, he tried to call his sister but her phone went without reply.
Kirumira's Friend Laid to Rest Top story10 Sep 2018, 19:10 Comments 161 Views Gomba, Uganda 2016 Elections Updates
Family members seated around the casket of Resty Nalinya Mbabazi Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.