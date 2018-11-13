Kirumira Murder: Police Officer Released Without Charge

In short
The release of Ismael Ssenono comes barely two months after he was arrested and detained in unidentified facility manned by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.Ssenono was released over the weekend without any charges being preferred again at him or presenting any sureties for bond.
Kirumira Murder: Police Officer Released Without Charge13 Nov 2018, 17:15 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Cadet Assistant Superitandant of Police (ASP) Ismael Ssenono Login to license this image from 1$.
