Kirumira Murder Suspect Seeks Medical Attention

Kalungi who appeared for further mention of his case this morning told the court presided over by Wakiso Chief Magistrate Easter Nakadama Mubiru that he has not received any treatment since he was remanded to Kigo Prison on October 4.
Kirumira Murder Suspect Seeks Medical Attention31 Oct 2018, 13:48
FILE PHOTO: Abubakar Kalungi at Wakiso magistrate’s court Login to license this image from 1$.
