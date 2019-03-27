In short
The former Buyende District Commander was gunned down on September 8th, 2018 together with his female friend, Resty Nalinya by gunmen riding on motorcycles.
Kirumira Murder Suspects Committed to High Court for Trail
27 Mar 2019
In short
Tagged with: abubaker kalungi hamuza mwebe muhammad kirumira murder
Mentioned: directorate of public prosecution dpp
