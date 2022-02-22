Kukunda Judith
07:58

Kirunda Petitions Court Martial Over Media Coverage Top story

22 Feb 2022, 07:54 Comments 141 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda Courtesy Picture

Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda

In short
"They take my photos and videos without my consent and publish them. It raises my pressure since I'm hypertensive with worries of these publications ", wrote Kirunda in his petition to the Judge Advocate, Col. Richard Tukacungurwa.

 

Tagged with: , Lt Alex Lasto Mukhwana Major Nelson Kyatuuka St Peters Church Ndeeba bailiff moses kirunda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.