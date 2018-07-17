Emmanuel Okello
Kiryandongo District Chairman Released On Police Bond

17 Jul 2018, 13:14 Comments 204 Views Bweyale, Uganda Crime Report
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson commenting on the detention and release of Ntairohoki. Okello Emmanuel

In short
Ntairohoki and some residents attempted to erect humps at the Masindi-port trading centre in Kiryandongo district on Monday afternoon. He said he had on several occasions written to the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA demanding that humps are erected, in vain.

 

