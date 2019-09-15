Kiryandongo Farmers Combat Food Wastage with Warehouse

In short
More than 12 percent of Maize grains produced in Uganda get lost from the field in prolonged field drying and late harvests, according to UN Food agency FAO. Another 18 percent is lost during transportation, processing, drying from home and bad storage.
Kiryandongo Farmers Combat Food Wastage with Warehouse15 Sep 2019, 15:58 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Science and technology Feature
In short
Tagged with: Kiryandongo Farmers Combat Food Losses With Warehouse NAADS intervention Increases Maize Production in Kiryandongo bulking center in Nyamwasa Mutunda Sub county in Kiryandongo food losses in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.