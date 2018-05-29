Kiryandongo Hospital Hit By Drug Shortage After Gaagaa Bus Accident

In short
Christopher Mwanje, a patient says he has resorted to buying drugs outside the hospital after failing to secure any at the facility. Mwanje has asked government to come to their rescue, saying they cant afford buying drugs because they are costly.
Kiryandongo Hospital Hit By Drug Shortage After Gaagaa Bus Accident29 May 2018, 17:04 Comments 144 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Health Breaking news
An health worker diagnosing a sick child at Kiryandongo Hospital. Administrators say they have run out of medical supplies Login to license this image from 1$.
