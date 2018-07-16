District Chairman Arrested for Erecting Humps Along Kampala-Gulu Highway

In short
Ntairohoki said he has written to UNRA several times demanding for erecting of humps in vain adding that they shall not wait longer when lives are being lost every day.
District Chairman Arrested for Erecting Humps Along Kampala-Gulu Highway16 Jul 2018, 17:53 Comments 290 Views Bweyale, Uganda Misc Analysis
LC 5 Chairman of Kiryandongo district Charles Ntairehoki Amooti who has been arrested Login to license this image from 1$.
