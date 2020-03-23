Mwesigwa Alon
19:23

Kisaame Appointed Uganda Revenue Authority Board Chairperson

23 Mar 2020, 19:18 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Juma Kisaame now to head the URA board

In short
He joins URA board when the authority's leadership is faced with enormous challenges, including how to push up the country’s tax revenues amidst low business due to outbreak of coronavirus

 

