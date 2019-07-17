Kisaka & Company Re-appointed to Audit the Auditor General’s Office

In short
The National Audit Act, 2008, provides for the auditing of the accounts of the Office of the Auditor-General by an auditor appointed by Parliament. Only firms that have not worked with OAG for the past three years are eligible to bid for the position of the independent auditor.
Kisaka & Company Re-appointed to Audit the Auditor General’s Office17 Jul 2019, 20:04 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
