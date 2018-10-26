Kisekka Market Vendors Formalizing SACCOs to Access Museveni Cash

Museveni visited Kampala markets early this month. He donated billions to down traders who are now formalising SACCOs to pick their money Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The president donated 250 million Shillings to each of the two main SACCOs in Kisekka and five million Shillings to each small SACCO in the Market during his visit three weeks ago. The market has over 40 small SACCOs, which however need to be formalized before accessing the money.