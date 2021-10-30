Dennis Kasule Ssebunya
09:20

Kisenyi Building Demolition Case File Transferred to Another Judge

30 Oct 2021, 09:18 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The building under construction that collapsed in Kisenyi on Sunday Online photo

The building under construction that collapsed in Kisenyi on Sunday

In short
Court records seen by Uganda Radio Network on Friday indicate that the file has been allocated to Justice Musa Ssekaana who has fixed November 25 as the date to start hearing the main case.

 

Tagged with: Haruna Ssentongo Justice Musa Ssekaana KCCA KCCA Building Committee

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.