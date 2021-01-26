Kisenyi, Bukoto Presiding Officers Arrested for Altering Results

In short
Doreen Musiime, the Kampala Central Division Returning Officer said that two presiding officers were arrested by police for altering results from Mengo-Kisenyi I electoral area, during elections held on Monday. Musiime said that alteration affected the outcome of votes from Mengo-Kisenyi I and Bukesa.
Nakawa mayor speaking to journalist after esecuring victory for councilors whose results had been altered
