Mugisha James
14:03

Kisenyi Miller Count Heavy Losses

13 Feb 2023, 14:00 Comments 226 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Policemen in figting the fire-Image taken by James Mugisha

In short
Olivia Ndagire, who sells soya flour, says that she secured a loan of Shillings10 million from Equity Bank on Saturday last week and stocked her store. According to Ndagire, she is uncertain about how she will service the loan.

 

