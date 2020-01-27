Samuel Amanya
Kisoro Assault Suspect Dies During Reconciliation Meeting

27 Jan 2020, 21:38 Comments 66 Views Crime Updates

Corporal Esther Kyazike, officer-in-charge of Nyakinama police post who was chairing the meeting says that the community policing was aimed at reconciling Madame who is being accused of assaulting her daughter –in-law identified as Keren Uzamukunda of the same residence.

 

