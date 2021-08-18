Samuel Amanya
Kisoro Confirms Swine Fever Outbreak

A farmer feeding her pig with Yams' leaves (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Hebert Bubasha, the Kisoro District Veterinary Officer, says that the disease has so far been confirmed Murora, Kanaba, Kirundo and Bukimbiri sub-counties. He told URN on Tuesday night that the disease was first noticed by farmers in Murora sub-county about two weeks ago before it spread to Kanaba, Kirundo and Bukimbiri sub-counties.

 

