Hebert Bubasha, the Kisoro District Veterinary Officer, says that the disease has so far been confirmed Murora, Kanaba, Kirundo and Bukimbiri sub-counties. He told URN on Tuesday night that the disease was first noticed by farmers in Murora sub-county about two weeks ago before it spread to Kanaba, Kirundo and Bukimbiri sub-counties.
Kisoro Confirms Swine Fever Outbreak
