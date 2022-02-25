Kisoro Magistrates Court Staff Arrested over Bribe

In short
Ngororano, 29 years, who is currently being held at Kisoro Police Station was arrested on Thursday by the Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and Internal Security Organization (ISO) officers following a tip-off from the whistleblower identified as Innocent Niyonzima,27, a social worker and resident of Kisoro municipality.
Kisoro Magistrates Court Staff Arrested over Bribe25 Feb 2022, 14:06 Comments 140 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Court Updates
