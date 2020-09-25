Kisoro man hacks parents, wife, sister-in-law to death

In short
The suspect reportedly first cut his 26 year old wife Mariserina Mujawimana before cutting his 20 year-old-brother’s wife identified Joan Nyiramahoro and then turned the machette to his 80-year-old father before finishing off his 75-year old mother.
Kisoro man hacks parents, wife, sister-in-law to death25 Sep 2020, 12:50 Comments 131 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: kisoro
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.