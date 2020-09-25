Akandwanaho Richard
12:54

Kisoro man hacks parents, wife, sister-in-law to death

25 Sep 2020, 12:50 Comments 131 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Scene of multiple murder

Scene of multiple murder

In short
The suspect reportedly first cut his 26 year old wife Mariserina Mujawimana before cutting his 20 year-old-brother’s wife identified Joan Nyiramahoro and then turned the machette to his 80-year-old father before finishing off his 75-year old mother.

 

Tagged with: kisoro

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.