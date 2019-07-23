Samuel Amanya
16:42

Kisoro Man Wanted for Hacking Wife

23 Jul 2019, 16:30 Comments 112 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
The late Naomi Chimpaye

The late Naomi Chimpaye

In short
Erasmas Sanyu, the Chahi Sub County LC III Chairperson, says Buhahano killed Chimpaye because of a land dispute. According to Sanyu, the couple started feuding last year when Buhahano tried to sell the family land.

 

Tagged with: death deceased filing cabinet
Mentioned: CRB Elly Maate Erasmas Sanyu Huhahanowhile armed Kisoro Hospital Kisoro police station Muganza Village Naomi Chimpaye Nyakabingo Parish Samuel Buhahano Nangwiki police spokesperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.