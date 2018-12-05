In short
Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District LC V Chairman, says it was unnecessary for Kamara to make radio announcements warning tea nursery bed operators against attending the meeting organised by Byaruhanga.
Kisoro MP on Spot for Intimidating Tea Nursery Bed Operators Top story5 Dec 2018, 07:41 Comments 199 Views Agriculture Updates
Hon. John Nizeyimana Kamara,the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament in Kisoro District Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.