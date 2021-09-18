In short
During the council session that was held on Friday at Virunga Hotel, Municipality Mayor, Richard Ndyana explained that the Production and Marketing Committee which sat on 16th this month resolved to have the market constructed at the Mayor's gardens because the land is enough and strategic.
Kisoro Municipal Council Resolves to Construct Sh.25BN Modern Market in Mayors Gardens
