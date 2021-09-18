Samuel Amanya
12:13

Kisoro Municipal Council Resolves to Construct Sh.25BN Modern Market in Mayors Gardens

18 Sep 2021, 12:11 Comments 163 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates

In short
During the council session that was held on Friday at Virunga Hotel, Municipality Mayor, Richard Ndyana explained that the Production and Marketing Committee which sat on 16th this month resolved to have the market constructed at the Mayor's gardens because the land is enough and strategic.

 

Tagged with: Kisoro mayor's gardens

