Kisoro RDC On the Spot for Intimidating NUP Supporters

In short

On Friday while campaigning for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Museveni at Nyakinama sub-county headquarters, Mugisha threatened to shoot supporters of NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi should they show up on his campaign rally in Kisoro next month. Mugisha repeated the same threats on Saturday in Murora sub-county. Mugisha says that security operatives will shoot and kill NUP supporters especially when they attempt to lit fire along the roads while welcoming Kyagulanyi.