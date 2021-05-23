Samuel Amanya
10:32

Kisoro Residents in Panic as they Pray for Relatives Living near Mt. Nyiragongo

23 May 2021, 10:25 Comments 89 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates

In short
Located in the Virunga National Park about 20 kilometres north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu and about 46 kilometres away from the Uganda-DRC border of Bunagana in Kisoro district, Mount Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday evening forcing thousands of residents to flee, a majority of them to Rwanda.

 

Tagged with: Mount Nyiragongo

