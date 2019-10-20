Samuel Amanya
16:55

Kisoro UNATU Members Protest Unremitted Subscriptions

20 Oct 2019, 16:44 Comments 58 Views Education Updates

In short
Alex Matata, UNATU Kisoro branch chairman says that their reason of objectives under UNATU are not being achieved due to failure for the office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to remit their monthly subscription.According to Matata, the amount of unremitted monthly subscription has so far risen up to shillings 77,102,752.

 

