Moses Maniragaba a resident of Kisoro municipality says that the increase of water prices from shillings 50 to between 200-300 shillings is unfair. Maniragaba says that the increment is too expensive for them yet they have not even explained reasons behind it. He ways NWC officials to investigate and compel agents to reduce prices back to normal or else they will stage a demonstration
Kisoro Water Consumers Protest Price Hike
1 May 2020
