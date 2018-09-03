Kitatta Makes Second Attempt at Bail Application

In short
Kitattas first application was denied in June 2018 on the ground that the sureties provided were not substantial enough to compel him to appear in court and his connections in police could help him interfere with investigations.
Kitatta Makes Second Attempt at Bail Application3 Sep 2018, 16:44 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Abdullah Kitatta in the dock at the General Court Martial in Makindye Login to license this image from 1$.
