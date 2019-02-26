In short
John Ssebandeke was the first to take the stand. According to Ssebandeke, he was riding on a Boda boda from Entebbe to Kampala the day they were picked up.
Kitatta's Co-accused Distance Themselves from Boda Boda 2010 Top story26 Feb 2019, 20:21 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: kitatta abdullah boda boda lt general andrew gutti association general elections automatic teller mobile phone identity card wedding ring armed forces military administrator
Mentioned: boda boda 2010 patron abdullah kitatta boda boda 2010 boda boda hussein mugema joel kibirige abdullah kitatta matia senfuka john ssebandeke shaban sanywa lt general gutti hassan sebatta general court martial amon twinomujuni director boda boda chairperson of boda boda rubaga division boda boda boda sowali ngobi nateete market parking runyankole john bizimana inspector of police kenneth okello senior superintendent of police nickson agasirwe manager of vine hotel wakaliga ibrahim sekajja wasajja john sebandeke fred bwanika hassan ssebatta nateete parking yard of nateete market crime preventer richard tucancugurwa nokia phone raphael mugisha bata bata entebbe road
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.